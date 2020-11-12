1/1
Emily Maffei
1922 - 2020
Emily Pastarini Maffei, 98, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her residence.

Born June 25, 1922, in Irwin, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Fernando Pastarini and the late Ottorini Pastarini.

Emily was employed as a seventh-grade school teacher for Butler Area School District for 39 years.

She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Surviving are two sons, Francis R. Maffei III and his wife, Barbara, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Charles M. Maffei of Tampa, Fla.; one granddaughter, Colby M. Maffei; her "third son" and caretaker, James R. Neutrelle and his wife, Anna Marie, of Butler; five nieces, Roberta Ruozzi of Sacramento, Calif., and Gay, Joy, Jenny and Mary Maffei; and one nephew, Ralph Maffei.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis R. Maffei Jr., whom she married Aug. 5, 1946, and who died on Nov. 18, 1993; and a sister, Sandra Ruozzi.

MAFFEI - There will be no public viewing for Emily Pastarini Maffei, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in memory of Emily to Francis R. Maffei Memorial JROTC Scholarship, c/o Butler Area School District, 110 Campus Lane, Butler, PA 16001, or to Pastarini Memorial Scholarship, c/o Norwin School District Community Foundation, 281 McMahon Drive, North Huntington, PA 15642.

Online condolences may be made at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
