Emma Jane Bowers, 89, of Butler, passed away on May 6, 2020.
She was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of the late Francis Robert Huffman and the late Janet Catherine Cruickshank.
Before her retirement, Emma worked as a secretary at Elliot's Tire Service, Inc.
She was a member of the Monda Buds Bowling League and swam at the YMCA.
Emma enjoyed playing cards and played with her friends every Wednesday.
She was an avid Steelers fan.
Emma is survived by her son, Bradley William (Donna) Bowers of Charleston, W.Va.; two daughters, Kathryn N. Mitchell of Butler, and Wendy A. McWilliams of Butler; two sisters, Nancy L. Miller of Pinellas Park, Fla., and Mary A. (Victor) Farkas of Oxford, Pa.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four nieces; and five nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Joseph Bowers, who passed away on March 17, 2007; her son, Joseph D. Bowers, who passed away on March 31, 1977, and her sister, Barbara Ann Marshall.
BOWERS - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Emma Jane Bowers, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, strictly for her immediate family.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, 16001, or Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 14, 2020.