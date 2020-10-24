Emma Jean Prokay, 85, of Hilliards, Pa. was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler with family by her side.
Born Sept. 14, 1935, in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Sarah Weaver Neal.
Emma Jean graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1953.
She was a homemaker, provided cleaning services for area homes, was a longtime caregiver and was a member of the Ridgeville United Methodist Church.
Emma was an avid and longtime Steelers fan. There would be no interruptions for her on Sunday afternoon where you would hear her enthusiastically expressing support for her Steelers.
She enjoyed playing pinochle, camping, traveling and spending time with her friends, Edna, Laverne and Linda.
Emma enjoyed the camaraderie among her sons on who was the favorite throughout the years as well as being a Cub Scout leader during their youth. She was also a wonderful, caring and supportive wife and mother to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen L., whom she married March 20, 1954; her three sons, Steven (Tina) Prokay, Mark (Carol) Prokay and Mike (Jane) Prokay; her daughter, Tammy (Ron) Bowser; six grandsons, Tyler, Christopher, Ryan, Colton, Ethan and Ira; one granddaughter, Shelby; three great-granddaughters, Elsie, Ayla and Fable; four great-grandsons, Isaac, Nolan, Caleb and Jude; her brothers, Clair Neal and Donald (Fannie "Toots") Neal; and her sister, Lois Guilfoyle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna "Chrissy" Prokay; her grandson; her daughter-in-law; three brothers; and one sister.
PROKAY - Private services and burial for Emma Jean Prokay, who died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, will be for the immediate family at Rosewood Cemetery in Ridgeville, Pa.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Eau Claire, is assisting the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ridgeville United Methodist Church, c/o Gloria Gillespie, 335 Old Yellow Brick Road, Hilliards, PA 16040.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
.