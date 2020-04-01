Emma M. Scherer, 93, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at Concordia of Cabot.
Born March 20, 1927, in Woonsocket, S.D., she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Elizabeth Happ Hahn.
A homemaker, Emma was a member of Teutonia Mannerchor.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy (Robert) Lapp, and two sons, Ralph K. (Catherine) Scherer and Dale W. (Janet) Scherer, all of Valencia; her grandchildren, Katie, Kurt, Megan, Ashley, Lindsay and Erin; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Maci, Max and Connor.
She is also survived by a brother, Kurt Hahn of Germany; and a sister, Elsie (Chuck) Meyer of Dorseyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Scherer, who died on May 11, 2016; a sister, Mary Lou Hilf; and a brother, William Hahn.
SCHERER - A visitation and service for Emma M. Scherer, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020