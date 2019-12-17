Emogene Mazella Massey, 89, of Karns City, formerly of Butler passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1930, in Punxsutawney, and was the daughter of the late Girty Alvin and Pearl (Stiver) Adamson.
Emogene had worked as a housekeeper for Butler Memorial Hospital and Spang. She also had served as her church's custodian.
She was a huge sports fan and enjoyed going to her great-grandchildren's activities.
Surviving are her four children, Judith (Thomas) Wellman of New Castle, Barbara Goss (Kent Snyder) of Summerfield, Fla., Catherine Hays of Karns City, and Richard Yoas (Ronda Lober) of Renfrew; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, including Austin and Julianna, who she had a very special relationship; a sister, Joanne Minner (Dale Siar) of New Castle; and her dog, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Massey, who passed away June 13, 1999; a sister, Doris J. Adamson; and a brother, Wayne A. Adamson.
MASSEY - Friends of Emogene Mazella Massey, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be in North Cemetery, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019