Eric A. McMillen, 43, of Ford City died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in his residence.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1977, in Kittanning, to Thomas and Michele Jean (Bowser) McMillen.
Eric worked for AK Steel in the melt shop.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Eric also was past commander of Post 4843 VFW, where he also held various other offices.
He was known to be a good fisherman and power lifter.
Eric leaves behind to cherish his memory his father, Tom McMillen; his sister, Holly (Jason) Bowman; two nieces, Lilly and Deila Bowman; and his aunts and uncles, Tim McMillen, Cindy Burke, Bill Bowser, Ken Bowser, Sally Kirkwood, Mark Bowser and Marty Stewart.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Michele Jean McMillen; and his grandparents, Olabelle Huth and William and Jean Bowser.
MCMILLEN - Family and friends of Eric A. McMillen, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
There will be a VFW service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Additional viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon Monday in the funeral home.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020