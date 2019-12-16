Eric D. Graham, 38, of Saxonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, unexpectedly in Broward County, Fla.
Eric was born in Natrona Heights on May 20, 1981.
Eric was a 2000 graduate of Freeport Area High School.
He worked as a marketing manager for the Florida Home Improvement Association for the past two years. He was also a certified heavy equipment operator.
Eric enjoyed playing hockey, snowboarding, water skiing, playing cards and ping pong.
Eric is survived by his maternal grandparents who raised him, Harry "Buzz" Humes Jr. and Karen Humes of Buffalo Township; his father and stepmother, Wesley and Paula Graham of Saxonburg; his sister, Jenn (Paul) Bergad, of South Buffalo Township; two stepbrothers, Richard Ruffaner and Wilson (Brianna) Ruffaner; a half sister, Cambria; and three half brothers, William, Tyler and Robert.
Eric is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.
Eric was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Perry and Dottie Graham; his maternal great-grandparents, Harry and Mardelle Humes Sr., and Donald and Catherine (Jean) Klingensmith; his uncles, David and Donald Graham; and his aunt, Joyce Graham.
GRAHAM - Family and friends of Eric D. Graham, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.
Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Shawn Smith of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 New York, N.Y. 10163, or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colo., 80502.
