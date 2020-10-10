1/1
Eric Dittmer
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Dittmer, 65, of Butler passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, following a lifelong battle with alcohol addiction.
He was born April 9, 1955, and was the son of the late Louis A. and Bernadette K. Dittmer.
Eric was a 1973 graduate of Butler High School and he attained an associate degree in business from Butler County Community College.
He worked in records management for PPG and General Motors, before retiring from the Slippery Rock University Athletic Department.
He is survived by his daughters, Allison (Jeffrey) Betts and Kristen L. Dittmer, both of Butler; and his beautiful granddaughters, Avery and Harper Betts.
He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon (Bruce) Egolf of Beaver, Connie Dittmer of Butler, and Kevin (Cathy) Dittmer of Columbus, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah A. (Kovach) Dittmer, who passed away July 12, 2020; and his brother, Gordon of South Carolina.
DITTMER - As per his wishes and those of his family, there will be no service for Eric Dittmer, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Eric's remains will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Addiction to alcohol is a disease that destroys the addict and their relationships with family, friends and neighbors. Yet each addict is a child of God worthy of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Health System's Alcohol Addiction Program.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved