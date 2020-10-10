Eric Dittmer, 65, of Butler passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, following a lifelong battle with alcohol addiction.
He was born April 9, 1955, and was the son of the late Louis A. and Bernadette K. Dittmer.
Eric was a 1973 graduate of Butler High School and he attained an associate degree in business from Butler County Community College.
He worked in records management for PPG and General Motors, before retiring from the Slippery Rock University Athletic Department.
He is survived by his daughters, Allison (Jeffrey) Betts and Kristen L. Dittmer, both of Butler; and his beautiful granddaughters, Avery and Harper Betts.
He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon (Bruce) Egolf of Beaver, Connie Dittmer of Butler, and Kevin (Cathy) Dittmer of Columbus, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah A. (Kovach) Dittmer, who passed away July 12, 2020; and his brother, Gordon of South Carolina.
DITTMER - As per his wishes and those of his family, there will be no service for Eric Dittmer, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Eric's remains will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Addiction to alcohol is a disease that destroys the addict and their relationships with family, friends and neighbors. Yet each addict is a child of God worthy of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Health System's Alcohol Addiction Program.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.