Eric Leeroy Smith, 59, of Butler, passed away on June 19, 2020, at the Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, N.C., while at work with his best friend, Alan Miller.
Born July 8, 1960, in Butler, he was the son of Leeroy A. Smith and Marion V. Smith.
Eric had worked as a driver for PRS Transit since 1994.
He enjoyed gardening and NASCAR, and hanging out with his best bud, Levi.
Surviving are his wife, Sheri (Delp) Smith, whom he married Aug. 4, 2001; his son, Nathan (Brandy) East of Butler; his daughter, Kayla East of Worthington; his brother, Daryl (Robin) Smith of Butler; and four grandsons, Jace, Gideon, Levi and Grayson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
SMITH - Friends of Eric Leeroy Smith, who died Friday, June 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.