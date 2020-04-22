Eric R. Grossman, of Slippery Rock, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He was not diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Eric was born in Butler, and was the son of the late Lonnie E. Grossman and Sally J. Boosel Grossman.
Eric attended St. John's United Methodist Church.
He worked various labor tasks.
Eric enjoyed hunting and was a sports enthusiast.
Eric is survived by his mother, Sally J. Grossman of Slippery Rock; and two brothers, Brian (Phyllis) Grossman of Slippery Rock, and Troy Jay (Jenny) Grossman of Slippery Rock.
Eric is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Eric was preceded in death by his father.
GROSSMAN - Services and burial were private for Eric R. Grossman, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020