Eric Robert Hoffmann, 72, passed away May 7, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Pittsburgh, due to heart failure.
He was born on May 24, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to Howard and Mary Jean Hoffmann.
He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1966 to April 1968. Eric retired from his career as a welder and machinist.
Rick, as he preferred, was survived by his sister, Bonnie; his brother, Wayne; and his nephews and nieces, Lynn Meyer, Lisa Ralston, Jason Hoffmann, Ginger Schmeider, Valerie Benko and Michael Hoffmann.
He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
HOFFMANN - Eric Robert Hoffmann, who passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be buried at the National Cemetery in Bridgeville.
A memorial and burial will take place at a later date when we can gather.
Arrangements entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation.
Please visit https://www.pittsburghcremation.com/




Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.
