Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople , PA 16063
(724)-452-8005
Graveside service
St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery
New Sewickley Twp , PA

Erla E. Bernd, 89, of Fombell, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, while under the care of Northview Estates Personal Care Home in Ellwood City.

Born Sept. 6, 1930, in Lancaster Township, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Kradel and Bessie A. Bieber Kradel.

Erla was a 1948 graduate of Zelienople High School.

She worked for 10 years at the Marion School cafeteria in the Riverside School District.

She was a member of St. John's Burry's United Evangelical Protestant Church in New Sewickley Township.

In her free time, Erla enjoyed bowling and gardening. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

The family wishes to express their special appreciation to the staff of Mother Teresa Hospice.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Betty E. (Mark) Hudspath of Ellwood City, Donna L. (Larry) Higley of Wampum, and Linda K. (Greg) Garlitz of Monaca; her son, Larry L. "Butch" (Sandra) Bernd of Evans City; her grandchildren, Tina Hudspath, Jeri Beale, Donald and Jason Higley, Zachary and Austin Garlitz, Pamela and Amber Bernd, and Jamie; and her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Samuel, Anna, Victoria, Jamie, Dan, Brandy and Alexis.

In addition to her parents, Erla was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Bernd, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2012; her daughter, Carol Jean Bernd; her brothers, Donald and Chester Kradel; a brother and sister in infancy, Dean and Verla Kradel; her stepgrandson, Kenny; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Kradel.

BERND - Due to public health concerns, a private graveside service for Erla E. Bernd, who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, will be held Saturday at St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery in New Sewickley Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



