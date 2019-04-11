Erma L. Bailie, 71, of Butler passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home.
A full obituary will follow in Friday's edition.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019