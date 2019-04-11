Butler Eagle

Erma L. Bailie

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma L. Bailie.

Erma L. Bailie, 71, of Butler passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home.
A full obituary will follow in Friday's edition.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.