Ernest Eugene "Ernie" Schnur, 62, of Herman passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
Born on June 9, 1958, in Butler, he was a son of the late Gerald J. Schnur Sr. and Jean Mentzer Schnur.
He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church.
He belonged to the RC Men's Club and American Legion Post 117 in Butler, the Fryburg Sportsman's Club in Fryburg, Pa., and the Veterans Club in Marienville, Pa.
Ernie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.
After his service in the military, he became a "Jack of multiple trades" and was a salesclerk at Battery Warehouse in Butler.
He is survived by his soulmate, Catherine Jack of Herman; daughter, Sarah Schnur; three grandchildren, Lynn Cenneno, 17; Mason Spector, 10; and MacKenzie Spector, 7, of Eastampton, N.J.; one brother, Jerry Schnur and his wife, Pam, of Armstrong, Ill.; one sister, Linda Kyle and her husband, Richard, of State College; one goddaughter, Jennifer Muckelston of East Windsor, N.J.; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and greats.
In addition to his parents, Ernie was also preceded in death by one great-nephew, Wesley Zablocki, as well as many aunts and uncles.
SCHNUR - Private funeral services for Ernest Eugene "Ernie" Schnur, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, were held, and burial took place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Herman.
