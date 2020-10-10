My condolences to Doris, Mark and Carl and the whole family. He loved Doris and the family SO much! Ernie was always kind and helpful to me, especially offering advice regarding different car care tips (cleaning those cloudy headlights!!!) for instance! I will miss him being Doris' self-appointed answering service whenever I called! Love to you all at this time. May the God of peace bring you comfort and strength at this time.

Vanessa Ross

