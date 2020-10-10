1/1
Ernest Glenn "Ernie" Moeser
Ernest Glenn Moeser, 88, of Newport News, Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, of natural causes after a brief illness.
Ernie was born Nov. 22, 1931, in Zelienople, and was the son of Ernest Gottlieb Moeser and Lillian (McMurdo) Moeser.
A graduate of Zelienople High School, he took business and personal development courses at Butler County Community College, Beaver County Community College, the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University.
Ernie was employed as a machinist for Herman Corp., having been apprenticed to his father and grandfather, before becoming the firm's purchasing agent and buyer for a $33 million project for the then Soviet Union.
He was a longtime member of Zelienople Volunteer Fire Department starting in 1960, becoming a captain of that organization. Relocating to Newport News in 1983, he worked in purchasing for Siemens Automotive, now Continental. Following corporate retirement, he worked for many years in the shops in the Banbury Cross section of Busch Gardens.
Ernie loved learning about World War II and touring airplane and other museums, a tribute to his brother who trained on P-47 Thunderbolts. He and Doris loved to travel and they visited 49 of the 50 states, several Canadian Provinces and Great Britain.
He is survived by Doris (Fash) Moeser, his wife of 66 years; two sons, Mark Moeser (wife Lisa) of Lancaster County, Pa., and Carl Moeser (partner Michael Gambelli) of Newport News, Va.; and three granddaughters, Heather, Dara (husband Paul Obeldobel) and Rachel.
He is also survived by his sisters, Shirley Denny, and Lillian Thomas and her husband, Richard Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
MOESER - A service for Ernest Glenn Moeser, who died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, before cremation and interment in Zelienople.
Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Donations can be made to English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
Please visit www.amoryfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
Amory Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
My condolences to Doris, Mark and Carl and the whole family. He loved Doris and the family SO much! Ernie was always kind and helpful to me, especially offering advice regarding different car care tips (cleaning those cloudy headlights!!!) for instance! I will miss him being Doris' self-appointed answering service whenever I called! Love to you all at this time. May the God of peace bring you comfort and strength at this time.
Vanessa Ross
Vanessa Ross
