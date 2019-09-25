Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest John "Ernie" Strawser. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest John Strawser, 61, of Connoquenessing Township passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, while under the care of West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born March 2, 1958, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Cloyd "Ace" Strawser and Julia Kuczko, who survives.

Ernie will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to face all obstacles with strength and courage. He enjoyed music, old movies and making others laugh, but he was most passionate about spending time with his family.

He had a great work ethic, which was exemplified by his position as a pollution technician at AK Steel in Butler.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Linda M. Sadowski Strawser; his children, Lauren Strawser and her fiancé, Josh Spellman, of New Jersey, Ian Strawser of Pittsburgh, and Benjamin Strawser of Slippery Rock; a brother, Chester Genter of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Wendy Strawser of Florida.

STRAWSER - The family of Ernest John Strawser, who died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor David Wood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



