Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Center Hill Church of the Brethren Service 11:00 AM Center Hill Church of the Brethren

Essie L. Sefton, 82, of Cowansville passed away Sunday at Grey's Colonial Acres.

Born Oct. 22, 1936, in North Buffalo Township, she was a daughter of the late Clark and Genevieve (Fair) Younkins.

Essie retired from Moonlight Mushroom and was a member of Center Hill Church of The Brethren in Kittanning.

She enjoyed cooking and ceramics.

Essie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, M. Dale Sefton; her daughter, Susan (Daniel) Kubla; her two grandchildren, Anthony J. (Kimberly) Bury and Sabrina (Justin) Newbold; her two great-grandchildren, Anthony K. Bury and Carley Newbold; her sister-in-law, Marian Younkins; and three nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Younkins; and her sister, Grace Wendell.

SEFTON - Family and friends of Essie L. Sefton, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 South McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held on Thursday in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Ronald Shaffer officiating.

Burial will follow in Center Hill Brethren Church Cemetery.

Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 612 N. Main St #C, Butler, PA 16001.

