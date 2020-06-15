Esther H. Jones, 88, of Mars, passed away Friday evening, June 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born in West View, Pa., on April 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Amelia Moll Hollenberger.
Esther worked for Bell Telephone in the operator and engineering departments and later was the Adams Township tax collector for 16 years, and was a school bus driver for the Mars School District.
She was the treasurer for the Mars Historical Society, was a member of the Butler County and Pennsylvania farm bureaus, was a 4-H leader, a band booster and Farm Show volunteer, where she served on the board and was treasurer. She also belonged to the Mars AARP and delivered meals for South Butler Community Meals on Wheels.
Esther was a member of St. Kilian Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Christian Mothers and helped with funeral dinners for many years.
Surviving are her daughters, Ruth Trumbetta (Don) of Jeannette, Esther Seebacher (Bill) of Slippery Rock, Shirley Lawther (Jeff) of Mars, Becky Tyson (Dave) of Slippery Rock, Janet Gilson (Bob) of Economy Borough and Rosemarie Streb (Scott) of Mars; her grandchildren, Tom, Bill (Karie), Diane (Jared), Matthew (Rachel), Christopher (Robin), Jonathan (Mackenzie), Emily, Amanda (Colton), Rebecca (Chad), Elizabeth (Rebecca), Carissa, Ashley, Alyssa (Lee) and Stephanie; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph T. Jones, whom she married on Aug. 24, 1957, and who died on March 26, 2014. The last surviving member of her immediate family, Esther was preceded in death by her siblings, Samuel, Robert, James and John Hollenberger, Doris Kern, Amelia "Babe" McConaghy and Viola Hudak.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Concordia of Cranberry and Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
JONES - Friends of Esther H. Jones, who died Friday, June 12, 2020, will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Fr. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Kilian Church, South Butler Community Meals on Wheels or the Mars Historical Society.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.