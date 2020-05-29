Our beloved and blessed mother, Esther Galbraith Kroh of Cabot, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
Esther was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance and served as a missionary nurse midwife/teacher for 42 years in the Congo, Gabon and Cambodia, along with her husband, Dr. Dean F. Kroh. She cherished her husband and family and longed for all to know the love of Jesus, clearly exemplified in her life.
Esther is survived by her children, David Kroh, June (Gray) Kershner and Dean Kroh; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years; her son, Daniel Kroh; her grandson, Ryan Kroh; two brothers; and two sisters.
KROH - Due to COVID-19, private family services were held for Esther Galbraith Kroh, who died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Great Commission Fund at cmalliance.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.