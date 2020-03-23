Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Brain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Esther M. Brain, 92, of Harmony, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 21, 1927, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Edward W. Brandt and Florence McElwain Brandt.

Esther was a former member of Portersville Presbyterian Church.

She was a snowbird who visited Sun City, Ariz., during the winter months. Esther enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, travelling, and crafting with macramé.

Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 39 years, Harry A. Brain; her children, Larry E. (Julia) Scheidemantle of Fredonia, Pa., Janet E. (Gary) Galat of Portersville, and Sharon L. (John) Lutz of Ellwood City; her brother, James (Beverly) Brandt of New Castle; her five grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Scheidemantle, who passed away in 1978; and her brother, William Brandt.

BRAIN - Due to recent public health concerns, a private service for Esther M. Brain, who died Friday, March 20, 2020, will be held Wednesday at the Portersville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



