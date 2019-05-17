Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Schneck. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Seaman Memorial Chapel at the Passavant Retirement Community 105 Burgess Dr. Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Esther M. Schneck, 82, of Zelienople, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia in Cabot.

Born Aug. 13, 1936, in Turtle Creek, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Ribic Sr. and Esther Miller Ribic.

For many years, Esther worked in the credit department at Sears.

Esther was a resident of the Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople.

She worshipped at English Lutheran Church in Zelienople. She was a former member of the Alpha Lutheran Church in Turtle Creek.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Esther leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, the Rev. Anthony Schneck and his wife, the Rev. Tricia, of Allison Park, and Suzanne Holm and her husband, Andy, of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Connor, Cassandra and Kelsey Schneck, and Aaron and Owen Holm; her brother, David Ribic and his wife, Judie, of Monroeville; her sister, Marjorie Boley and her husband, Dennis, of Roswell, Ga.; her sister-in-law, Mary Ribic of Munhall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene "Gene" Anthony Schneck, who passed away on May 13, 2012; and her brother, Anthony Ribic Jr.

SCHNECK - Friends of Esther M. Schneck, who died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Seaman Memorial Chapel at the Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople.

Esther will be laid to rest with her husband at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

If desired in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the English Lutheran Church, 200 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.





