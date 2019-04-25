Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Ruth Helms. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Ruth Helms, 79, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday at UPMC Passavant Cranberry Place in Cranberry Township.

She was born July 23, 1939, in Kittanning, and was the daughter of the late Richard and Ruth (Shaffer) Toy.

Esther formerly resided in New Sewickley Township, Freedom.

Esther retired from Walmart in Cranberry Township, where she was employed as a greeter.

She attended and was a member of Dutilh United Methodist Church in Cranberry Township. She attended activities at the Senior Center in Cranberry Township. She volunteered annually at Bradys Run Park for the Maple Syrup Festival.

Left behind to cherished her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Richard Norman of Dallas, Ga.; three grandchildren, David Gray of Cartersville, Ga., Crystal Gray of Rockmart, Ga., and Wesley (Kaley) Norman of Dallas, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Karlie Mchann, Natalie Mchann, Kenzlie Mchann, Lori Mchann, Bryson Gray, Aspyn Norman and Chasitie Barnes; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet (Gary) Stull of Kittanning, and Janet (Wade) Lasher of Kittanning; one niece; and several nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert R. Helms, Guy C. Duke and Donald A. Miller; three brothers, Raymond, Darrell and Donald Toy; her sister, Barbara Toy; and a niece, Terri Toy.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at UPMC Passavant Cranberry Place in Cranberry Township, UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township, UPMC Passavant in McCandless Township, and UPMC Family Hospice and Palliative Care in Pittsburgh, for the excellent care Esther received.

HELMS - Per her wishes, services for Esther Ruth Helms, who died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, are private and have been entrusted to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information, please visit



