1/1
Ethel Eileen Yard
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, 85, of Grove City passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2020, at Grove Manor.

Ethel Critchlow Yard, the only daughter, was born March 16, 1935, on the family farm in Northern Butler County, near Harrisville, to Lee R. Critchlow and Susie A. McFadden Critchlow.

A lifelong resident, she graduated from the former Harrisville High School and took various courses on antiques from Penn State University.

Ethel married Richard L. Yard on June 20, 1952; he survives. Together, the couple had two children, Susie and Doug.

Family time was always cherished. Watching her grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren grow brought pure delight to her loving heart. She was known as Granda to all her grandchildren.

She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, sewing and visiting many places nationally and internationally.

She was a member of the Penn Antique Dealers Association, was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Friends of the Library Bridge Club, Grove City Historical Society and Grace Methodist Church.

Along with her husband, she owned an antique shop for over 45 years. During this time, Ethel made many wonderful friendships throughout the years.

Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard of Grove City; and their children, Susie M. Lynn and her husband, David, and Douglas P. Yard and his wife, K. JoNell; her grandchildren, Bridget E. Casteel and her husband, John, Bonnie M. Thompson, Marybeth A. Miller and her husband, Timothy, and Cheston L. Yard and his wife, Maryjane.

She had 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

Ethel was preceded in death by her mother and father; and three brothers, Dean, William and Dale Critchlow.

Death leaves heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.

YARD - The family of Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, who died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse and Pastor Ed Saxton from Grace United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jamison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Jamison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jamison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison Funeral Home
117 North Main Street
Harrisville, PA 16038
(724) 735-2671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved