Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, 85, of Grove City passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2020, at Grove Manor.
Ethel Critchlow Yard, the only daughter, was born March 16, 1935, on the family farm in Northern Butler County, near Harrisville, to Lee R. Critchlow and Susie A. McFadden Critchlow.
A lifelong resident, she graduated from the former Harrisville High School and took various courses on antiques from Penn State University.
Ethel married Richard L. Yard on June 20, 1952; he survives. Together, the couple had two children, Susie and Doug.
Family time was always cherished. Watching her grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren grow brought pure delight to her loving heart. She was known as Granda to all her grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, sewing and visiting many places nationally and internationally.
She was a member of the Penn Antique Dealers Association, was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Friends of the Library Bridge Club, Grove City Historical Society and Grace Methodist Church.
Along with her husband, she owned an antique shop for over 45 years. During this time, Ethel made many wonderful friendships throughout the years.
Ethel is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard of Grove City; and their children, Susie M. Lynn and her husband, David, and Douglas P. Yard and his wife, K. JoNell; her grandchildren, Bridget E. Casteel and her husband, John, Bonnie M. Thompson, Marybeth A. Miller and her husband, Timothy, and Cheston L. Yard and his wife, Maryjane.
She had 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Ethel was preceded in death by her mother and father; and three brothers, Dean, William and Dale Critchlow.
Death leaves heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
YARD - The family of Ethel Eileen Critchlow Yard, who died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse and Pastor Ed Saxton from Grace United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.jamisonfuneralhome.com
