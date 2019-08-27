Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel M. Burgard. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel M. Burgard, 100, of Evans City passed away in the comfort of her home on Sunday.

Born Sept. 13, 1918, in Evans City, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Reinhart and Christina Greenawalt Reinhart.

Ethel was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City, and was a regular at the ladies quilting group.She enjoyed reading, card games and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Ethel leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Blaine (Gloria) Piper of Stuarts Draft, Va., Gail Anderson of Charlotte, N.C., Karen (Michael) Burgoon of West Sunbury, and Larry (Joanie) Burgard of Portersville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Burgard, who passed away in 1982; her infant son; her sister, Esther McCaslin; her brothers, Jacob, Walter, William, Lewis and Floyd Reinhart; and her son-in-law, Robert Anderson.

BURGARD - Friends of Ethel M. Burgard, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdayat Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesdayat St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, with Pastor Brandon Johns officiating.

Ethel will be laid to rest at the Evans City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ethel's honor to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



