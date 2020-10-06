1/1
Ethel Mae Hall
Ethel Mae Hall, 82, of Fombell passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Nov. 22, 1937, in Franklin Township, she was the daughter of the late George H. Lauten and Esther A. Rape Lauten.

Ethel Mae was a lifetime member of the Camp Run United Presbyterian Church in Fombell.

She owned and operated Hall's Lawn Service in Fombell, with her husband, Lloyd.

She enjoyed holiday decorating, landscaping designs, collecting antiques and talking to people. She enjoyed the company of her many cats.

She was a member of numerous community organizations, including the Zelienople Chamber of Commerce, the Zelienople Business Organization, the Zelienople/Harmony Salvation Army, the Camp Run Presbyterian Church Women's Circle, and she was especially active in the Zelienople Fall Festival.

Ethel Mae will be remembered as a young-at-heart, spirited and community-minded woman, with a generous and charity-filled heart. She was devoted to her faith and a devoted and loving wife to Lloyd.

Ethel Mae will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her dear friends and her community.

Ethel Mae leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 62 years, Lloyd N. Hall, whom she married Sept. 5, 1958; her sister, Ruth Thoma of Butler; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Lauten of Fombell; and numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Ethel Mae was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert H. "Bob" Lauten, Marie Hart, Betty Brown and Jean Davidson.

HALL - Friends of Ethel Mae Hall, who died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor James E. Swanson officiating.

The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to both the viewing and service, and that those planning to attend please practice social distancing measures.

Ethel Mae will be laid to rest at Camp Run U.P. Church Cemetery in Fombell.

Donations may be made in Ethel Mae's honor to the Camp Run U.P. Church Cemetery Association Fund, 489 Church Road, Harmony, PA 16037.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
