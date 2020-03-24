Etoil Marcella Robison, 90, of Saxonburg passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
She was born April 22, 1929, in Hilliards, Pa., and was the daughter of the late James Leroy Lindsey and Adria (McKissick) Lindsey.
She was a member of Hilliards Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, car rides, poetry and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Jerrold H. (Madeline) Robison of Butler, and Timothy L. (Paula) Robison of Sarver; two daughters, Valerie B. (Bernie) Lasko of Butler, and Laurie D. Kreps (Bradley) Hall of Renfrew; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers; Ronald Lindsey of Saxonburg, and Norman Lindsey of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
ROBISON - Due to COVID-19, services and burial for Etoil Marcella Robison, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be private and will take place in Rosewood Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020