Etta R. Letzelter, 97, of Cabot passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born Sept. 21, 1923, in Salisbury, Md., she was the daughter of John Reddish and Edna Belle Bennett Reddish.
Etta had worked as an operator for Bell Telephone.
She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Cabot and the Rosedale Community Club.
She enjoyed watching hometown team sports on TV, spending time with her family and family get-togethers.
Surviving are her children, Paul (Denise) Letzelter of Pittsburgh, Nancy (Michael) Puhalla of Scott Township, Richard (Debbie) Letzelter of Buffalo, N.Y., Lawrence (Terry) Letzelter of Cabot and Steven (Sherry) Letzelter of Erie; her sister, whom she raised, Elinor Wisnoski of Penn Hills; one brother, Dr. Richard (Nancy) Reddish of Salisbury, Md.; and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August G. Letzelter; and three brothers.
Letzelter - Friends of Etta R. Letzelter, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at the St. Joseph R.C. Church.
Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Mount Oliver.
Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
