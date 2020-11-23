1/1
Etta R. Letzelter
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etta R. Letzelter, 97, of Cabot passed away Nov. 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born Sept. 21, 1923, in Salisbury, Md., she was the daughter of John Reddish and Edna Belle Bennett Reddish.

Etta had worked as an operator for Bell Telephone.

She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Cabot and the Rosedale Community Club.

She enjoyed watching hometown team sports on TV, spending time with her family and family get-togethers.

Surviving are her children, Paul (Denise) Letzelter of Pittsburgh, Nancy (Michael) Puhalla of Scott Township, Richard (Debbie) Letzelter of Buffalo, N.Y., Lawrence (Terry) Letzelter of Cabot and Steven (Sherry) Letzelter of Erie; her sister, whom she raised, Elinor Wisnoski of Penn Hills; one brother, Dr. Richard (Nancy) Reddish of Salisbury, Md.; and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, August G. Letzelter; and three brothers.

Letzelter - Friends of Etta R. Letzelter, who died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at the St. Joseph R.C. Church.

Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Mount Oliver.

Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot.

For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved