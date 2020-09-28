Eugene "Gus" Angerett, 83, of Prospect, died Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, at UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Gus was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Prospect and was the son of the late Carl and Bertha Dietrich Angerett.
He retired after 48 years as a truck driver for Trinity Transportation in Dallas.
He enjoyed golfing and tinkering in his garage and loved going to Roxy's Diner in Prospect. Gus was always smiling.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Westerman of Butler and Denise Morin of Butler; one son, Tim Angerett of Prospect; five sisters, Velma Bauer of West Sunbury, Agnes VanDyke of Prospect, Cassie Weichey of Butler, Eileen Kennedy of New Castle, and Linda (Thomas) Woodhead of Ellwood City; four grandchildren, Bryan, Amanda, Trent and Douglas; and by two great-grandchildren.
Gus was preceded in death by his wife, Margery A. Campbell Angerett, whom he married July 1, 1955. She died Aug. 19, 2008; one son, Keith; and one brother, Mike.
Angerett - Visitation for Eugene "Gus" Angerett, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Jay Bryan Funeral Home 443 Main St. in Prospect.
Private family graveside Services will be held with the Rev. Larry Maley of the Presbyterian Church of Prospect, officiating.
Burial will be in the Greenlawn Burial Estates and Mausoleum in Butler.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 State Guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association
.