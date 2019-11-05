Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Anthony Winters. View Sign Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location 130 Wisconsin Ave. Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066 (724)-776-6610 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Anthony Winters, 76, of Cranberry Township went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 2, 2019. After a long battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 16, 1943, in Alsen, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Thelma Alter Winters.

Eugene was a jack of all trades and could fix anything he set his mind to.

He worked for many years as the terminal manager for Texaco Oil Co., until retirement. He also retired from Teamsters Local 249. After retirement, he was employed as the groundskeeper for the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Eugene was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he also served 10 years as fire chief.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping with the Crystal Springs Campground Crew in Linesville, Pa., and "snowbirding" with his wife, Janice, in Ormond Beach, Fla. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren.

Above all, Eugene cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Janice R. Winters; his three sons, Bret (Lyn) Winters of Arlington, Texas, Todd (Karen) Winters of Baden, and Mark (Heather) Winters of Cranberry Township; his brother, James Winters of Massachusetts; his sisters, Irene (Anthony) Carrk of Delmar, N.Y., and Carol (John) Bruno of Ravena, N.Y.; and his six grandchildren, Sean, Seth, Sada, Niko, Remington and Triston.

WINTERS - Family and friends of Eugene Anthony Winters, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

A celebration of life service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Eugene will be laid to rest at Chestnut Lawn Cemetery in New Baltimore, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made in Eugene's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Expressions of sympathy need to be shared with the family at



Eugene Anthony Winters, 76, of Cranberry Township went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 2, 2019. After a long battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.Born Sept. 16, 1943, in Alsen, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Thelma Alter Winters.Eugene was a jack of all trades and could fix anything he set his mind to.He worked for many years as the terminal manager for Texaco Oil Co., until retirement. He also retired from Teamsters Local 249. After retirement, he was employed as the groundskeeper for the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.Eugene was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, where he also served 10 years as fire chief.In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping with the Crystal Springs Campground Crew in Linesville, Pa., and "snowbirding" with his wife, Janice, in Ormond Beach, Fla. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren.Above all, Eugene cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Janice R. Winters; his three sons, Bret (Lyn) Winters of Arlington, Texas, Todd (Karen) Winters of Baden, and Mark (Heather) Winters of Cranberry Township; his brother, James Winters of Massachusetts; his sisters, Irene (Anthony) Carrk of Delmar, N.Y., and Carol (John) Bruno of Ravena, N.Y.; and his six grandchildren, Sean, Seth, Sada, Niko, Remington and Triston.WINTERS - Family and friends of Eugene Anthony Winters, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.A celebration of life service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.Eugene will be laid to rest at Chestnut Lawn Cemetery in New Baltimore, N.Y.Memorial donations may be made in Eugene's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.Expressions of sympathy need to be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close