On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, All Saints' Day, Dr. Eugene B. Gatty sits at the right hand of God after passing peacefully surrounded by his family.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 21 years, Ann Gatty; daughter, Cyndi Gibson and husband, Todd; daughter, Kim Altmire and husband, David; son, Adam Kowalski and wife, Jessica; son, Evan Kowalski and wife, Emily; and grandchildren, Tyler and Alex Altmire, Liam Kowalski, and Henry and Will Kowalski.
Dr. Gatty touched everyone he met in one way or another. Those who knew him best knew of his love for his Bible teaching, organ and piano playing, and his leadership education and mentoring. His family will especially miss him for his unconditional love, optimism, sense of humor and gentle guidance.
Although a true renaissance man, Gene loved more than anything, 1) God, the Church and his Bible; 2) his family; 3) education and continuous learning; 4) his music; and 5) his dogs, Bella, Beretta and Blondie.
His accomplishments were endless, including his time in academia as an English teacher and superintendent of Moniteau School District and Hazelton School District, where he was named Superintendent of the Year in 1992.
He earned his Ph.D. in educational administration from the University of Pittsburgh. He and his wife, Ann, owned and served as partners in their business development consulting firm, Strategic People Solutions.
Dr. Gatty was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gatty; his siblings, Eva, Charles, Eileen and Charles Gatty; his mother, Gladys Viola Gatty; and his father, Louis Joseph Gatty.
GATTY - The family of Dr. Eugene B. Gatty, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, will hold a private service before burial.
At a future date to be announced, the family will hold a celebration of life, open to those who knew and loved him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Church Butler, 200 E. North St., Butler, PA 16001, where he served as co-executive director alongside his wife, Ann Gatty.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.