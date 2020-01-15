Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene E. "Gene" Thompson. View Sign Service Information Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Zelienople West Location 219 East Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-6160 Memorial service 11:00 AM Park United Presbyterian Church 115 E. Grandview Ave. Zelienople , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene E. "Gene" Thompson, 97, of Zelienople passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care in Mars.

Born Oct. 16, 1922, in Port Clinton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Edbert E. Thompson and Marie (Herbst) Thompson. He was preceded in death by his only sibling, Donald H. Thompson in 1967.

He is survived by numerous cousins, one niece and two nephews.

He was a graduate of Port Clinton High School and received a bachelor's and master's degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

He received the rank of Eagle Scout and at the end of World War II returned home to become Scoutmaster of the same troop in which he had been enrolled.

In World War II, he served as a gunner's mate first class aboard an LST in the Pacific Theater. His ship was damaged in the invasion of Iwo Jima and was sent to the states for repair before the end of the war.

He taught industrial arts for two years in Hoytville, Ohio, and spent the remainder of his teaching career as chairman of and teacher in the mathematics department at Woodbury Junior High School in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

He was selected as a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar and also as a participant at the National Science Institute for Teachers of Mathematics at Bowling Green State University.

After retirement, he taught classes in problem solving and new concepts for mature minds at Cleveland State University's adult education program. He developed, organized and was the director of the Southeast Clergy Hunger Center in Bedford, Ohio, a position he held for 14 years.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman, a swimmer, cross-country skier, a spelunker, backpacker, hiker and boater. He built a summer home on the north shore of Lake Huron on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada, and spent 32 summers there.

He was a lifelong Christian and an active one in any church to which he belonged. He was an active member of Park United Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.

THOMPSON - A memorial service to honor Eugene E. "Gene" Thompson, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Park United Presbyterian Church, 115 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Larry Maley officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 219 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gene's honor to the Luther Home of Mercy, 5810 N. Main St., Williston, OH 43468.

