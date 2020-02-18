Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Gordon "Gene" Manuel. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 E. North St Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Gordon Manuel, 88, of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at Newhaven Court in Butler.

Born March 10, 1931, in Butler, Gene was the son of the late Frank Manuel and Violet Taggart Manuel Harris.

Gene was happily married for 52 years to Helen Groszkiewicz Manuel, who passed away Sept. 23, 2007.

He is survived by his children, Timothy (Tori) Manuel of Butler, Terence (Margie) Manuel of Ambridge, Cynthia (John) Reddick of Butler, and Gary (Jenn Sandness) Manuel of Hill City, S.D.; five grandchildren, Nathan Manuel (Amanda Blackwood), Zachery Manuel (Megan Flannery), Elizabeth Manuel, Patrick Reddick and Olivia (Sean) Murphy; one great-grandson, Beckett Murphy; his in-laws, Woody and Irene DeAngelis of Brackenridge, and Marce Falise of Lower Burrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was eagerly awaiting the birth of his second great-grandson, who is due in April.

Gene is also survived by his good friend and companion, Gayle Fleming, who brought him much joy in his later years.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Thomas R. Harris; four brothers, with whom he remained close all of his life, Charlie Manuel (Janet), his identical twin Jack Manuel (Wilma), Ross Manuel (Connie), and an infant brother, David Manuel; and two nephews, Chuck Manuel and Jim Manuel.

Gene graduated from Butler High School with the Class of 1950. He retired in 1991 from the controlling department at Armco Steel.

Gene served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Corry, during the Korean conflict from 1951 through 1954.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong Christian who spread the good news of Jesus Christ by the way he lived his life.

Gene was above all a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was dedicated to his family, God and country. Always quick with a story, smile and a laugh, Gene was a good friend to all people who knew him.

Gene was a lifelong Pittsburgh and Butler High School sports fan. He was a former member of the Butler Quarterback Club, Butler Basketball Boosters, Butler Sports Hall of Fame Committee, Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 117.

He will be remembered by many local athletes as a dedicated assistant coach of the Midget Football South Side Blue Streaks for 30 years. He was a former president of the Butler Area Midget Football League. Gene also coached youth basketball and baseball. A season-ticket holder for decades, few people have attended more Butler High School varsity football and basketball games than Gene. He was also an avid fisherman.

The Manuel family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Newhaven Court and VNA Hospice for the care provided the past three years and particularly the past six months.

MANUEL - Friends of Eugene Gordon Manuel, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Hannah Loughman, associate pastor, officiating.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Post 117, Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Midget Football League, 110 Whitestown Road, P.O. Box 523, Lyndora, PA 16045.

For more information, please visit







Eugene Gordon Manuel, 88, of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at Newhaven Court in Butler.Born March 10, 1931, in Butler, Gene was the son of the late Frank Manuel and Violet Taggart Manuel Harris.Gene was happily married for 52 years to Helen Groszkiewicz Manuel, who passed away Sept. 23, 2007.He is survived by his children, Timothy (Tori) Manuel of Butler, Terence (Margie) Manuel of Ambridge, Cynthia (John) Reddick of Butler, and Gary (Jenn Sandness) Manuel of Hill City, S.D.; five grandchildren, Nathan Manuel (Amanda Blackwood), Zachery Manuel (Megan Flannery), Elizabeth Manuel, Patrick Reddick and Olivia (Sean) Murphy; one great-grandson, Beckett Murphy; his in-laws, Woody and Irene DeAngelis of Brackenridge, and Marce Falise of Lower Burrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was eagerly awaiting the birth of his second great-grandson, who is due in April.Gene is also survived by his good friend and companion, Gayle Fleming, who brought him much joy in his later years.Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Thomas R. Harris; four brothers, with whom he remained close all of his life, Charlie Manuel (Janet), his identical twin Jack Manuel (Wilma), Ross Manuel (Connie), and an infant brother, David Manuel; and two nephews, Chuck Manuel and Jim Manuel.Gene graduated from Butler High School with the Class of 1950. He retired in 1991 from the controlling department at Armco Steel.Gene served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Corry, during the Korean conflict from 1951 through 1954.He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong Christian who spread the good news of Jesus Christ by the way he lived his life.Gene was above all a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was dedicated to his family, God and country. Always quick with a story, smile and a laugh, Gene was a good friend to all people who knew him.Gene was a lifelong Pittsburgh and Butler High School sports fan. He was a former member of the Butler Quarterback Club, Butler Basketball Boosters, Butler Sports Hall of Fame Committee, Boy Scouts of America and American Legion Post 117.He will be remembered by many local athletes as a dedicated assistant coach of the Midget Football South Side Blue Streaks for 30 years. He was a former president of the Butler Area Midget Football League. Gene also coached youth basketball and baseball. A season-ticket holder for decades, few people have attended more Butler High School varsity football and basketball games than Gene. He was also an avid fisherman.The Manuel family expresses deep appreciation to the staff of Newhaven Court and VNA Hospice for the care provided the past three years and particularly the past six months.MANUEL - Friends of Eugene Gordon Manuel, who died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Hannah Loughman, associate pastor, officiating.Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Post 117, Post 249, and American Legion Post 778.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Midget Football League, 110 Whitestown Road, P.O. Box 523, Lyndora, PA 16045.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.