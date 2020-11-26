Eugene John "Gene" Houllion, 90, a lifetime resident of Butler, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Concordia at Cabot.
Born March 11, 1930, in Butler, he was the son of the late Lucian and Geraldine Schnur Houllion.
Gene attended St. Fidelis High School and Seminary in Herman, for three years, before transferring to Butler High School, where he graduated in 1948.
Following graduation, Gene played professional minor league baseball in the Boston Braves organization. He was inducted into the Butler Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.
After serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic during the Korean conflict, he attended Duquesne University and graduated in 1958, with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Gene spent over 40 years in restaurant management, where he was recognized as an industry innovator. Gene also built homes throughout Butler County.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Gene was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Morgan Houllion, whom he married Dec. 26, 1955; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Gall and her husband, Gary, of Butler, and Kathleen Ann Ferrara and her husband, Dave, of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Allison Gall, Brant Gall and his wife, Beth, Ann Angelucci and her husband, Anthony, and Kate Ferrara; four great- grandchildren; and one brother, Bernard Houllion of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen Houllion; two sisters, Phyllis Rikal and Diane Wise; and one brother, Regis Houllion.
HOULLION - Services and burial for Eugene John "Gene" Houllion, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, were held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
