Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene M. "Termite" John. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene M. "Termite" John, 77, of Harmony, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, while under the care of the VA Hospital H.J. Heinz Campus in O'Hara Township, (Aspinwall).

Born Nov. 18, 1942, in Gibsonia, he was the son of the late Bismark A. John and Anna Jurysta John.

Eugene was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He retired from International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66. He continued to be a self-employed contractor operating construction equipment.

In his younger days, he enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting and gardening.

Eugene will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his first wife, friend and caregiver, Eva John; his children, JoAnn (Scott) Stadtfeld, Paula (John) Guido, James (Ann) John, Nancy (Raymond) Grech, Carly Starrett and Joseph John; and his grandchildren, John Guido IV, Marisa, Kate and Abigail Guido, Shane and Shaunna Stadtfeld, with loving affection, Eugene referred to his granddaughter, Amelia Grech, as "Gidget," Cadance John, and James Starrett.

He was the brother of the late George "Chesty" John, who is survived by his wife, Mary, Anthony (Cathy) John, Agnes (Ronald) Rearick, Mary Lou Hamilton, Mark (Janice) John, Irene (John) Fritz, Gregory (Arlene) John, and Rebecca Godofsky (the sister he never had the opportunity to meet); and he leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

JOHN - Services for Eugene M. "Termite" John, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held privately by his immediate family.

He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in honor of Eugene to VAPHS-Heinz, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005, Attn: Sue Pataky, MC 122C-A.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Eugene M. "Termite" John, 77, of Harmony, passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, while under the care of the VA Hospital H.J. Heinz Campus in O'Hara Township, (Aspinwall).Born Nov. 18, 1942, in Gibsonia, he was the son of the late Bismark A. John and Anna Jurysta John.Eugene was a veteran of the U.S. Army.He retired from International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 66. He continued to be a self-employed contractor operating construction equipment.In his younger days, he enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting and gardening.Eugene will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his first wife, friend and caregiver, Eva John; his children, JoAnn (Scott) Stadtfeld, Paula (John) Guido, James (Ann) John, Nancy (Raymond) Grech, Carly Starrett and Joseph John; and his grandchildren, John Guido IV, Marisa, Kate and Abigail Guido, Shane and Shaunna Stadtfeld, with loving affection, Eugene referred to his granddaughter, Amelia Grech, as "Gidget," Cadance John, and James Starrett.He was the brother of the late George "Chesty" John, who is survived by his wife, Mary, Anthony (Cathy) John, Agnes (Ronald) Rearick, Mary Lou Hamilton, Mark (Janice) John, Irene (John) Fritz, Gregory (Arlene) John, and Rebecca Godofsky (the sister he never had the opportunity to meet); and he leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.JOHN - Services for Eugene M. "Termite" John, who died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, will be held privately by his immediate family.He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in honor of Eugene to VAPHS-Heinz, 1010 Delafield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1005, Attn: Sue Pataky, MC 122C-A.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close