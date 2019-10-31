Eugene Vincent Polite, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was blessed to spend his last days surrounded by his family, telling them how loved they were and expressing his Christian faith, while listening to Elvis Presley gospel songs.
Born Sept. 28, 1935, in Evans City, he graduated from Evans City High School.
He married his wife of 66 years, Carol Joyce Fisher, in 1953.
He worked at MSA in Evans City for 43 years, before retiring in 1998.
Eugene loved playing all types of sports in school and throughout his life. He also served as a coach for Little League and youth football for many years.
He was a longtime Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.
Eugene passed along his passion for sports, his hard work ethic and his love to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Paula (Sam) Purvis, Pam (William) Smith and Donna (John) Robinson; and his son, Michael Eugene (Sheryl) Polite.
He is also survived by his sister, Doris Thiebaud; his 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Polite; his brother, Joseph Polite; and his grandson, Ryan Michael Kuntz.
POLITE - Friends of Eugene Vincent Polite, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, with the Rev. David Geotschius officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to EDCO Park and Pool, 154 W. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019