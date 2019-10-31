Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Vincent Polite. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Vincent Polite, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was blessed to spend his last days surrounded by his family, telling them how loved they were and expressing his Christian faith, while listening to Elvis Presley gospel songs.

Born Sept. 28, 1935, in Evans City, he graduated from Evans City High School.

He married his wife of 66 years, Carol Joyce Fisher, in 1953.

He worked at MSA in Evans City for 43 years, before retiring in 1998.

Eugene loved playing all types of sports in school and throughout his life. He also served as a coach for Little League and youth football for many years.

He was a longtime Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.

Eugene passed along his passion for sports, his hard work ethic and his love to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Paula (Sam) Purvis, Pam (William) Smith and Donna (John) Robinson; and his son, Michael Eugene (Sheryl) Polite.

He is also survived by his sister, Doris Thiebaud; his 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Polite; his brother, Joseph Polite; and his grandson, Ryan Michael Kuntz.

POLITE - Friends of Eugene Vincent Polite, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, with the Rev. David Geotschius officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to EDCO Park and Pool, 154 W. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Eugene Vincent Polite, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was blessed to spend his last days surrounded by his family, telling them how loved they were and expressing his Christian faith, while listening to Elvis Presley gospel songs.Born Sept. 28, 1935, in Evans City, he graduated from Evans City High School.He married his wife of 66 years, Carol Joyce Fisher, in 1953.He worked at MSA in Evans City for 43 years, before retiring in 1998.Eugene loved playing all types of sports in school and throughout his life. He also served as a coach for Little League and youth football for many years.He was a longtime Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.Eugene passed along his passion for sports, his hard work ethic and his love to his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughters, Paula (Sam) Purvis, Pam (William) Smith and Donna (John) Robinson; and his son, Michael Eugene (Sheryl) Polite.He is also survived by his sister, Doris Thiebaud; his 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Polite; his brother, Joseph Polite; and his grandson, Ryan Michael Kuntz.POLITE - Friends of Eugene Vincent Polite, who died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, with the Rev. David Geotschius officiating.He will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to EDCO Park and Pool, 154 W. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close