Eugene W. "Gene" Hile, 81, a lifelong Karns City resident, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening at the Chicora Medical Center.

Eugene was born July 20, 1937, in Karns City. He was the son of the late William E. and Mary Leona McCracken Hile.

In his earlier years, Gene attended the Karns City United Methodist Church.

He was a graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School

Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed playing the lottery and was an avid Rolling Stones fan.

He retired in 1997 as a supervisor in the housekeeping department at Butler Memorial Hospital, following more than 33 years of service.

He is survived by his sister with whom he made his home, Audrey M. Hile of Karns City; as well as a number of cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

HILE - Friends of Eugene W. "Gene" Hile, who died Monday, April 29, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the funeral home with the Rev. Jim Lewis, pastor of the Karns City United Methodist Church officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Hile's name may be made to the Karns City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 89, Karns City, PA 16041.

