Eunice Merriman "Charlie" Guenther, 72, of Mars, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Born July 1, 1947, in Glenfield, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Louise Knecht Merriman.
Eunice graduated from Seneca Valley High School and then went on to be a caregiver for many years.
She was a 51-year member of Plains Presbyterian Church, where she served as a past deacon. She was also the junior vice president of the Mars Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her brothers, James (Twila) Merriman of Mount Holy Springs, Robert (Linda) Merriman of Florida, and David Merriman of Mars; her sisters, Norma Fisher of Arizona, and Carolyn "Midge" Ganster of Freedom; and her sisters-in-law, Corinne Merriman, Kathy Merriman and Betty Merriman.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Guenther; her brothers, William, Russell and Joseph Merriman; her sisters, Phyllis Falcona, Nancy Merriman-Koeghler and Janet Smith; and her niece, Gwendolyn Rose Merriman.
GUENTHER - Friends of Eunice Merriman "Charlie" Guenther, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars, with the Rev. James Steiner and the Rev. Derek Marotta of Plains Presbyterian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Plains Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Cranberry Township.
Memorials may be made to in Eunice's name.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019