Eva M. Bilowich, 95, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born March 9, 1925, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Eva Mudrick.
In her younger years, she worked as a Jeep inspector for the Bantam Jeep Co., which was her contribution to the war effort, until she started her family.
She was a lifetime member, since 18 years of age, of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lyndora. She did volunteer work for the church for over 40 years, making pirohis, bread, nut rolls and working the bake sales. She and her husband made numerous charity contributions to the church throughout their lifetime.
Eva and her husband enjoyed going out to eat, loved feeding the birds and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Julie Raisley, and her granddaughter, Amy (Ben) Raisley, both of Butler.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Bilowich, whom she married on Sept. 25, 1943, and who passed away on Jan. 19, 2009; her siblings, Mary Setnar, Anna Chereson, Nicholas "Chickie," Peter, Michael and Frank Mudrick, and Helen Holoboski; and a son-in-law, Ken Raisley.
BILOWICH- A private service for Eva M. Bilowich, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, will be held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.