Evelyn B. McFadden, 92, of Grove City passed peacefully early Monday afternoon following a sudden illness.
Evelyn was born on Oct. 16, 1926, in Struthers, Ohio, to Neil A. and Elva Anna (Swartz) Symons.
She married Dale A. McFadden on April 30, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1998.
She was a graduate of Grove City High School.
In the years following high school, she worked at Palmer Smith Linens and J. Greggs Grocery, both in Grove City, and Forker Drug Store in Harrisville. Evelyn retired from Grove City Area Schools after 19 years of employment in food service.
She was a member of East Main Presbyterian Church. Evelyn was a former member of West Unity Community Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a Bible school teacher.
Many extended family members survive Evelyn.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Kenneth A. McFadden, age 3; a sister, Ruth Sheely; and two brothers, Paul and Neal Symons.
MCFADDEN - Visitation hours for Evelyn B. McFadden, who died Monday, July 8, 2019, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 10, 2019