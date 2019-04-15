Evelyn E. McDevitt, 96, of Chicora died Saturday morning at the home of her daughter in Worthington.
She was born in Chicora on March 23, 1923, the daughter of the late Lester Moore and the late Dora Emminger Moore.
Evelyn worked at the Bantam Jeep in Butler and later was a nanny for Dr. Shoenfeld of Bruin.
She married John McDevitt on Nov. 14, 1953. He passed away on Dec. 12, 1993.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Chicora where she was an elder, a Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir, and of the Presbyterian Women.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and cooking.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen and Mark Davis of Worthington; two grandsons, John and Kathryn Davis of Sarver, and Frank Davis and Tiffany Hogan of Butler; and six great-grandchildren.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family of four brothers and three sisters.
MCDEVITT - Friends of Evelyn E. McDevitt, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Steighner Funeral Home and will be officiated by the Rev. Mary Kitchen, pastor of North Butler Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Chicora.
