Evelyn Eileen Adams, 78, of Fenelton, formerly of Springdale, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
She was born April 4, 1942, in Springdale, and was the daughter of the late Stephen P. Puskar and Helen (Bordell) Puskar.
Evelyn worked as a nurse's aide for Concordia.
She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Evelyn also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her loving spouse, James G. Adams, whom she married on June 19, 1975; three daughters, Linda L. Kerr of Butler, Susan (James) M. Black of Fenelton, and Debbie (Phil) Geibel of Cabot; one son, James (Kelly) Kerr of Fenelton; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Goehring, Christopher Black, Michael Black, Heather Gregory, John Hilliard, Robin Wilson, James Kerr and Timothy Kerr; two stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Bryan Kerr-Barnhart.
ADAMS - A Mass and burial for Evelyn Eileen Adams, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, were private and were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Memorial donations in Evelyn's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, PA 16034.
