Matriarch of the Ewing family of Penn Hills, Evelyn "Evie" Philips Ewing of Butler passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born in Butler, Evelyn obtained a nursing degree from the Presbyterian School of Nursing.

A loving wife and mother, Evie imparted her three sons with wisdom, humility and empathy.

Quick to belly-laugh at both good and bad jokes, Evelyn was known for her full embrace of life and its finer moments, including her love for all sports, long drives to new places, watching her bird feeders out of her sunroom and attending her weekly hair appointment with longtime friends.

Evie openly referred to the Atlantic Ocean as "my ocean" whenever she got the chance to do so, and she traveled the country to play at golf courses that "interested" her.

Known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren, Evie truly viewed the world as her own adventure, often taking the opportunity to explore and experience the world in ways that many wish they could, but most never do.

Evelyn was a woman of great respect and admiration, and she is sorely missed and loved by all who knew her.

The daughter of Roy E. Philips and Margaret Fleming Philips, Evie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kier G. Ewing, to whom she was married for 35 years; and her brothers, Roy "Flip" Philips Jr., Harold Philips and Ron Philips.

She is survived by her brother, Homer Philips; and her children, Kier G. Ewing Jr. and his longtime partner, LeaAnn Grill, Kevin C. Ewing and his wife, Lisa J. Ewing, and Kirklan P. Ewing; and her grandchildren, Ryan D. Ewing, Justin A. Valimont and his fiancé, Veronica Osborne, Samantha J. Plance and her husband, Adam Plance, and Sean M. Williams and his wife, Rachel N. Williams, and their children, Max O. Williams and Molly G. Williams. Evie is also lovingly survived by her longtime partner, Harold Eugene "Gene" Duncan, and his children, Andrew Duncan and Michelle Duncan Eckert and her husband, Larry Eckert, as well as their children, Tyler Eckert and his wife, Meghan Eckert, and Hillary Eckert Hofstrom and her husband, Brett Hofstrom, including Gene's great-grandchildren, Connor, Loisa and Sidney Hofstrom; and her friend, James E. Legal.

EWING - Friends of Evelyn "Evie" Philips Ewing, who died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, will be received 11 a.m. Friday for a memorial service at Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA.

Arrangements have been entrusted to HART FUNERAL HOME, Murrysville, Pa.

Interment will be private.

