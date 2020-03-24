Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn F. Tusing. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn F. Tusing, formerly of Arnold, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a short illness.

Born on Oct. 26, 1927, Evelyn graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1945.

She was employed after high school at Alcoa Labs in New Kensington, as an aide at Arnold Junior High, and for many years as a secretary/office manager at Automatic Heating and Supply Co. in Arnold.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Tusing; her father, Laird Riggle; her mother, Freda Riggle (Peppler); and her brother, Emerson Riggle.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Cook of Glendale, Ariz.; a son, Allen J. Tusing and his wife, Janet M. Tusing, of Midlothian, Va.; four much-loved and wonderful grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Even up to her last days, she would always ask, "How's everyone doing?"

She was a wonderful wife, mother, companion and friend to all. Evelyn would always find a way to make conversation and made everyone around her feel good.

Evelyn married the first love of her life, John Tusing, on Nov. 19, 1949, and enjoyed 43 wonderful years with John. She moved to Concordia Lutheran Home in 2003, and there met the second love of her life, Mr. Clarence Wagner. They enjoyed being together for 16 years; he survives.

Evelyn was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg, and before that, First Lutheran Church in New Kensington. She was very active in her church community and truly knew what it was to be a Christian.

TUSING - Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn F. Tusing, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, will be held at a later date.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056.

Please visit



Evelyn F. Tusing, formerly of Arnold, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 23, 2020, after a short illness.Born on Oct. 26, 1927, Evelyn graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1945.She was employed after high school at Alcoa Labs in New Kensington, as an aide at Arnold Junior High, and for many years as a secretary/office manager at Automatic Heating and Supply Co. in Arnold.She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Tusing; her father, Laird Riggle; her mother, Freda Riggle (Peppler); and her brother, Emerson Riggle.She is survived by her daughter, Karen L. Cook of Glendale, Ariz.; a son, Allen J. Tusing and his wife, Janet M. Tusing, of Midlothian, Va.; four much-loved and wonderful grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Even up to her last days, she would always ask, "How's everyone doing?"She was a wonderful wife, mother, companion and friend to all. Evelyn would always find a way to make conversation and made everyone around her feel good.Evelyn married the first love of her life, John Tusing, on Nov. 19, 1949, and enjoyed 43 wonderful years with John. She moved to Concordia Lutheran Home in 2003, and there met the second love of her life, Mr. Clarence Wagner. They enjoyed being together for 16 years; he survives.Evelyn was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg, and before that, First Lutheran Church in New Kensington. She was very active in her church community and truly knew what it was to be a Christian.TUSING - Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn F. Tusing, who died Monday, March 23, 2020, will be held at a later date.Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.Donations may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 310 W. Main St., Saxonburg, PA 16056.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close