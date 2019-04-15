Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, 89, of Mercer passed away surrounded by her family at The Grove in New Wilmington on Saturday.
She was born in New Castle to William L. Murphy and Margaret L. Book Murphy.
Evelyn graduated from New Castle High School in 1947.
She married J. Russell Patterson on June 23, 1951.
Evelyn was a member of White Chapel United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed gardening, playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Russ, at home; her daughters, Joyce L. Patterson of Greenbelt, Md., Sharon E. Patterson McCluskey of Loma Linda, Mo.; her son, Randall "Randy" A. and his wife, Terri Patterson, of Mercer; her brother, William Thomas Murphy of El Cajon, Calif.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Michelle Drivere; and a son-in-law, Richard McCluskey.
PATTERSON - Friends of Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Hwy, Volant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White Chapel United Methodist Church, 415 New Castle-Mercer Road, New Wilmington, with the Rev. Gary Sheesley presiding.
Interment will be in Carpenter Cemetery, Springfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be given to the - Pittsburgh Chapter.
