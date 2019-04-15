Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn L. Patterson. View Sign

Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, 89, of Mercer passed away surrounded by her family at The Grove in New Wilmington on Saturday.

She was born in New Castle to William L. Murphy and Margaret L. Book Murphy.

Evelyn graduated from New Castle High School in 1947.

She married J. Russell Patterson on June 23, 1951.

Evelyn was a member of White Chapel United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed gardening, playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Russ, at home; her daughters, Joyce L. Patterson of Greenbelt, Md., Sharon E. Patterson McCluskey of Loma Linda, Mo.; her son, Randall "Randy" A. and his wife, Terri Patterson, of Mercer; her brother, William Thomas Murphy of El Cajon, Calif.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Michelle Drivere; and a son-in-law, Richard McCluskey.

PATTERSON - Friends of Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Hwy, Volant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White Chapel United Methodist Church, 415 New Castle-Mercer Road, New Wilmington, with the Rev. Gary Sheesley presiding.

Interment will be in Carpenter Cemetery, Springfield Township.

Memorial contributions may be given to the - Pittsburgh Chapter.



Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, 89, of Mercer passed away surrounded by her family at The Grove in New Wilmington on Saturday.She was born in New Castle to William L. Murphy and Margaret L. Book Murphy.Evelyn graduated from New Castle High School in 1947.She married J. Russell Patterson on June 23, 1951.Evelyn was a member of White Chapel United Methodist Church.She enjoyed gardening, playing golf and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her husband, Russ, at home; her daughters, Joyce L. Patterson of Greenbelt, Md., Sharon E. Patterson McCluskey of Loma Linda, Mo.; her son, Randall "Randy" A. and his wife, Terri Patterson, of Mercer; her brother, William Thomas Murphy of El Cajon, Calif.; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Michelle Drivere; and a son-in-law, Richard McCluskey.PATTERSON - Friends of Evelyn L. Murphy Patterson, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, 1778 Perry Hwy, Volant.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at White Chapel United Methodist Church, 415 New Castle-Mercer Road, New Wilmington, with the Rev. Gary Sheesley presiding.Interment will be in Carpenter Cemetery, Springfield Township.Memorial contributions may be given to the - Pittsburgh Chapter. Funeral Home Smith Funeral Home Inc

1778 Perry Hwy

Volant , PA 16156

(724) 748-4685 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.