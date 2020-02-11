Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn L. "Lennie" Stevenson. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn "Lennie" L. Stevenson, 89, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on July 24, 1930, in Freeport, and was the daughter of the late John H. Hughes and Irene (Watson) Hughes.

Evelyn worked in the Butler Area School District in the business department for 29 years, and retired in June of 1993.

She enjoyed singing in choirs, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, decorating, crafting, knitting, crocheting, golfing, cross-stitching, lawn work, cooking, traveling and reading. She was also known for telling a joke or two.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, William (Karen) Stevenson of North Carolina, and John and his partner, Elizabeth Hollinger, of Louisiana.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Rebecca, Jacqueline and Rachelle; three nieces; and seven nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Ralston Hughes; one son, David Stevenson; and her sister, Ella Mae Hughes.

STEVENSON - Friends of Evelyn "Lennie" L. Stevenson, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with her pastor, Merry Meloy of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler, officiating.

A private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's honor to the , 790 Holiday Drive #11, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Online condolences can be given at



