Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Louise Wall. View Sign Service Information Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 N. First Street Charlottesville , VA 22902 (434)-296-6148 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Louise Wall, 102, of Charlottesville, Va., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1917, in Dayton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Goodhart) Snyder.

She was a registered nurse and also worked as a health nurse for the Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

She was an adopted grandmother as part of the UVA Madison House Program for 15 years, and was an inspiration to many because of her blindness.

She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and baking, and had a strong Christian faith.

Mrs. Wall is survived by two sons, Douglas (Joan) Wall of Goochland, Va., and Richard (Jean) Wall of Moscow, Idaho; and two daughters, Gloria (Richard) Kensinger of Centre Hall, Pa., and Susan (William) Schivley of Nellysford, Va.

Also surviving her are grandchildren, Stephanie (Darren) Haden, F. Douglas (Laura) Wall, Mathew (Susan) Wall, Michelle (Will) Saylor, Jason (Amber) Kesinger, Leslie Wall, Leighton Wall, Steven (Natalie) Schivley and Christine (Schivley) Collison; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Frederick Wall; her sisters, Leone Pall, Lucille Wall, Lillian Wall and Zelia Yoder; a brother, Charles E. Snyder; and a grandson-in-law, Michael Collison.

WALL - A memorial service for Evelyn Louise Wall, who died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury Chapel.

Burial will be in Jerusalem Cemetery in Armstrong County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hill and Wood Funeral Service, 201 N. First St., Charlottesville, Va.



Evelyn Louise Wall, 102, of Charlottesville, Va., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge.She was born on Aug. 15, 1917, in Dayton, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Laura (Goodhart) Snyder.She was a registered nurse and also worked as a health nurse for the Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.She was an adopted grandmother as part of the UVA Madison House Program for 15 years, and was an inspiration to many because of her blindness.She loved her family, enjoyed gardening and baking, and had a strong Christian faith.Mrs. Wall is survived by two sons, Douglas (Joan) Wall of Goochland, Va., and Richard (Jean) Wall of Moscow, Idaho; and two daughters, Gloria (Richard) Kensinger of Centre Hall, Pa., and Susan (William) Schivley of Nellysford, Va.Also surviving her are grandchildren, Stephanie (Darren) Haden, F. Douglas (Laura) Wall, Mathew (Susan) Wall, Michelle (Will) Saylor, Jason (Amber) Kesinger, Leslie Wall, Leighton Wall, Steven (Natalie) Schivley and Christine (Schivley) Collison; and 16 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Frederick Wall; her sisters, Leone Pall, Lucille Wall, Lillian Wall and Zelia Yoder; a brother, Charles E. Snyder; and a grandson-in-law, Michael Collison.WALL - A memorial service for Evelyn Louise Wall, who died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury Chapel.Burial will be in Jerusalem Cemetery in Armstrong County.Arrangements have been entrusted to Hill and Wood Funeral Service, 201 N. First St., Charlottesville, Va. Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close