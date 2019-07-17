Evelyn Margaret Beggs, 88, of Cabot passed away on Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born June 4, 1931, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Schiebel and Lillian Thoma Schiebel.
She retired from Du-Co Ceramics.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot, where she was active in the Christian Mothers organization.
Evelyn enjoyed puzzles, word searches, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving sons, James K. Beggs of Sarver, and Donald H. Beggs of Butler; a brother, Regis Schiebel of Cabot; a granddaughter, Nicole (Tim) Gustin of Stoystown, Pa.; her grandson, James Beggs of Sarver; her great- grandchildren, Camden Gustin and Hannah Gustin, both of Stoystown; her nephew and nieces, David (Karen) Schiebel of Butler, Lexie Stamper of Cranberry, Terry Schiebel of Millvale, and Jacqueline Beadle of Pittsburgh; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Schiebel; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Louise Beggs.
BEGGS - Friends of Evelyn Margaret Beggs, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot, with the Rev. Ward Stakem, OFM Cap. officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 17, 2019