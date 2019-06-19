F. Genevieve (Hensel) Barber, 87, of Middlesex Township passed away on Sunday.
Born April 12, 1932, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Frances Genevieve (Hall) Hensel.
She was the wife of the late Robert Barber.
Genevieve was retired as an LPN at UPMC Passavant Hospital.
She is survived by her children, Beverly (David) Gold, Judy (John) Allen and Alex (Dawn) Barber; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Barber; her grandchildren, Jason Gold, Hillary Gold, Phillip (Jocelyn) Gold, Patrick (Jamie) Allen, Joshua Allen, Gabrielle (Joshua) Inks and Autumn Barber; her great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jackson Allen; her sister, Regina (Jack) McKee; a brother, George (Pat) Hensel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert; a brother; and two sisters.
BARBER - A Mass of Christian burial for F. Genevieve (Hensel) Barber, who died Sunday, June 16, 2019, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. Please meet at the church.
She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Tarentum.
Arrangements have been entrusted to King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Allison Park.
Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Holy Sepulcher Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Genevieve's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 19, 2019