Fae W. Hirschy, 93, a lifelong resident of Evans City, joyfully met her Savior face to face on June 10, 2020.
Born July 3, 1926, in Evans City, Fae was the daughter of Chester and Eleanor (Koerner) Wahl.
Fae graduated from Evans City High School in 1944, and earned an education degree from Geneva College in 1948. She taught hundreds of children in her career as an elementary school teacher in Evans City, retiring from the Seneca Valley School District in 1989, after 26 years.
As an educator, Fae had a great love for reading and learning. At the age of nearly 90, she learned to use an iPad for keeping in touch frequently with friends and loved ones, as well as for searching for information and shopping online.
Although love and care for family was her primary ministry, Fae also served the Lord in her church as a musician and organist for well over 60 years. In addition, she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, served in the Women's Missionary Fellowship, and was the most faithful of prayer warriors throughout her lifetime.
Fae was known far and wide for the handmade gifts she had at the ready for those she met. She loved God's Word, and was faithful in all she did.
Fae was preceded in death on Jan. 31, 2016, by her beloved husband of 69 years, Philip W. Hirschy, whom she married on Nov. 1, 1946.
Surviving are a son, Dean (Jill) of Connoquenessing; her daughters, Beth Britton O'Hara (Bud) of Minneola, Fla., and Kae (Dwight) Kirkwood of Evans City; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Louis Wahl of Elizabethtown.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn; a son-in-law, Jim Britton; and a grandson, Shane Britton.
Fae is "finally Home," and those of us who are left behind are reminded yet again that "Heaven's sounding sweeter all the time."
HIRSCHY - Funeral arrangements for Fae W. Hirschy, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Fae will be laid to rest at the Evans City Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Mustard Seed International for the Jim Britton Memorial School in Indonesia, P.O. Box 91569, Austin, TX 78709-1569, or to Geneva College, 3200 College Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born July 3, 1926, in Evans City, Fae was the daughter of Chester and Eleanor (Koerner) Wahl.
Fae graduated from Evans City High School in 1944, and earned an education degree from Geneva College in 1948. She taught hundreds of children in her career as an elementary school teacher in Evans City, retiring from the Seneca Valley School District in 1989, after 26 years.
As an educator, Fae had a great love for reading and learning. At the age of nearly 90, she learned to use an iPad for keeping in touch frequently with friends and loved ones, as well as for searching for information and shopping online.
Although love and care for family was her primary ministry, Fae also served the Lord in her church as a musician and organist for well over 60 years. In addition, she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, served in the Women's Missionary Fellowship, and was the most faithful of prayer warriors throughout her lifetime.
Fae was known far and wide for the handmade gifts she had at the ready for those she met. She loved God's Word, and was faithful in all she did.
Fae was preceded in death on Jan. 31, 2016, by her beloved husband of 69 years, Philip W. Hirschy, whom she married on Nov. 1, 1946.
Surviving are a son, Dean (Jill) of Connoquenessing; her daughters, Beth Britton O'Hara (Bud) of Minneola, Fla., and Kae (Dwight) Kirkwood of Evans City; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Louis Wahl of Elizabethtown.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn; a son-in-law, Jim Britton; and a grandson, Shane Britton.
Fae is "finally Home," and those of us who are left behind are reminded yet again that "Heaven's sounding sweeter all the time."
HIRSCHY - Funeral arrangements for Fae W. Hirschy, who died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
Fae will be laid to rest at the Evans City Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Mustard Seed International for the Jim Britton Memorial School in Indonesia, P.O. Box 91569, Austin, TX 78709-1569, or to Geneva College, 3200 College Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.