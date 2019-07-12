Faith A. Strobel, 73, of Cabot passed away on Wednesday at her home.
Born Feb. 11, 1946, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Donald C. Mason and Esther Albright Mason.
Faith was a member of Homeacre Chapel and the Keystone Button Club.
She enjoyed doll collecting and had a doll hospital.She made and collected studio buttons.
Surviving are her husband, Harold Strobel, whom she married Sept. 14, 1963; her children, H. Kevin (Dawn) Strobel of Fenelton,Jeff (Susie) Strobel of Chicora, and Eric (Emily) Strobel of Fenelton; two brothers, Donald "Butch" (Mary) Mason of Circleville, Ohio, and Bill (Delphine) Mason of Kennerdell; and one sister, Hope (Denny) Boltz of Butler.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Shawn (Jenny) Strobel, Kari Strobel, Steven Strobel, Tim (Katie) Strobel, John (Nicole)Evankovich, Marissa Evankovich, Miranda (Brett) Callihan, Megan (Mark) Mueller, Nathan Strobel, Ryan Strobel and Grace Strobel; six great-grandchildren; and her dog, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
STROBEL - Friends of Faith A. Strobel, who died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. David Fisher officiating.
Interment will follow inSaxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 12, 2019